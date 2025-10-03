Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Millets up, sugar down: ICMR’s menu to fight non-communicable diseases

The nationwide study noted that people consuming both rice and wheat showed the same impact on diabetes and obesity, disproving the notion that wheat is healthier than rice.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 22:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMilletsIndian Council of Medical Research

Follow us on :

Follow Us