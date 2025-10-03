Millets up, sugar down: ICMR’s menu to fight non-communicable diseases

<p>Bengaluru: Reducing carbohydrate intake by five percent and replacing it with protein can help control non-communicable diseases such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found in its latest report on 'Dietary Profiles and Associated Metabolic Risk in India'.</p>.<p>The nationwide study noted that people consuming both rice and wheat showed the same impact on diabetes and obesity, disproving the notion that wheat is healthier than rice.</p>.Agro University in Dharwad develops 8 new high-yielding millet varieties.<p>Overall protein intake in India remains suboptimal, averaging 12 per cent of daily calories, with the highest at 14 per cent in the Northeast — of which nine percent comes from plant-based sources.</p>.<p>Experts suggested increasing protein through plant sources and eggs, while avoiding red meat.</p>.<p>The findings were drawn from Northeastern states where rice consumption is high, but accompanied by sufficient protein, keeping obesity and diabetes in check.</p>.<p>However, researchers warned that excessive protein intake could affect kidney health. “Polishing of rice and wheat are the reason they have gotten toxic. All the nutrients and fibre are gone. The rice we consume today is only starch,” said Dr Mohan, Chairman of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and author of the study.</p>.<p>The report highlighted regional variations: white rice is a staple in the South, East and Northeast, while wheat dominates in the North and Central regions. Karnataka topped the country in millet consumption.</p>.<p>The study also flagged high sugar intake, especially added sugar, as a major contributor to obesity. Twenty-one states and Union Territories exceeded the recommended limit of less than five percent of daily calories from sugar.</p>.<p>Along with poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle has worsened the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, the report said.</p>