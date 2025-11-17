Menu
'Frequent calls from seniors, pressure to speed up work': Kerala BLO's death prompts others to reveal their hardships

Many BLOs who took part in the stir in front of the CEO office said that they used to get frequent calls from higher-ups pressing for speeding up.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:31 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala Newsstress

