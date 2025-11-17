Menu
Delhi blast: Death toll rises to 15 as two more injured succumb in hospital

The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:18 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 13:18 IST
