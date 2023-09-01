Mindful assessment of women survivors of violence crux of workshop held in Bengaluru

Experts from Nimhans addressed counsellors, first responders, case workers, and activists working with women survivors of violence on the best practices for psychological first aid in a workshop on Thursday.
Organised by Aweksha Charitable Trust at their office in the city, the workshop was led by Dr Veena Satyanarayana, additional professor of clinical psychology, and Remy Lobo, psychiatric social worker, Nimhans.
The workshop aimed at achieving a better understanding of the mental health impact of domestic and intimate partner violence against women, to become familiar in creating a safety plan for survivors, and learn about the ethical principles involved in providing first-level response and care to women victims of violence.
The experts highlighted the World Health Organisation's LIVES model of listening, inquiring about concerns and needs, validating, enhancing safety, and supporting the victims.
Dr Veena emphasised the need to recognise the intersectionality in people's identity and lives that can make them more vulnerable to domestic violence, either in the form of physical, emotional, sexual abuse, or coercive behaviour, or a combination of both. She also urged participants to be mindful of behaviours or actions that could be re-traumatising for survivors.
Lobo conducted a reflective exercise focusing on the ethics of counselling support. He also provided situational advice for first responders and care workers who might face ethical difficulties in their work.