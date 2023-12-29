Karnataka Ministers voice out against vandalism

Bengaluru: A day after members of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike wreaked havoc in the city, vandalizing English signboards of commercial establishments, Congress ministers strongly condemned the incident on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasised that they supported peaceful protests to protect the Kannada language and culture but strongly opposed breaking the law. Home Minister G Parameshwara backed the police department's actions.
Shivakumar denounced the vandalism, stating, "We don't object to people protesting to save and preserve the Kannada language and culture, but no one should break the law. We cannot tolerate the destruction of properties in Bengaluru. While we respect those advocating for Kannada, damaging citizens' properties is unacceptable."
Regarding the bond between KRV's president, TA Narayana Gowda, and Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister did not downplay the vandalism. He added, "I personally supported Narayana Gowda when someone filed a complaint against him. However, I want to make it clear to Gowda that taking the law into his own hands is not permissible."
He emphasised the government's commitment to promoting Kannada and enforcing the language rule, stating, "The CM has instructed all cabinet members to use only Kannada for discussions within the cabinet. We are also Kannadigas, and we respect Kannada. However, causing trouble is not acceptable."
Minister Parameshwara dismissed KRV members' claims of police mistreatment, asking, "How else should they have been treated? Police allow peaceful protests for a few minutes to enable the public expression of concerns. But when properties are vandalised, should the police sit quietly?"
He said that Bengaluru is a renowned city. "People from outside visit us. What message does such behaviour send to them?" he asked.
Parameshwara reiterated that it is the duty of the police to ensure that citizens follow the rules, and they have fulfilled their responsibilities. He stated that there is no question of mistreatment.