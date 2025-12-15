Menu
Bengaluru: MLA N A Haris’s assurance keeps Nandan Ground open for all

Haris visited the ground on Sunday, addressed residents live on Facebook, and announced the ground will remain as it is. He also promised to provide toilets and drinking water for players.
Published 14 December 2025, 19:30 IST
