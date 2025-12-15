<p>Austin Town residents breathed easy on Sunday after MLA N A Haris clarified that Nandan Ground will not be turned into a football stadium.</p>.<p>A poster outside the century-old BBMP ground in early December announced plans to develop it into a football stadium with an artificial turf. The poster alarmed locals, who feared the turf would lead to privatisation and restrict access to football players only.</p>.<p>Haris visited the ground on Sunday, addressed residents live on Facebook, and announced the ground will remain as it is. He also promised to provide toilets and drinking water for players.</p>.<p><strong>Peoplespeak</strong></p>.Teething troubles mar Day 1 of overstay charges at Bengaluru airport T1.<p>Players and activists gathered to meet the Shanthinagar MLA and voice concerns about the stadium proposal.</p>.<p>Clifton D’Rozario, lawyer and community member, said: “We are finally relieved the ground will remain as it is. It is not just for football players, but also for walkers and people playing other sports.”</p>.<p>Nandan Kumar, a long-time user, said: “We welcome his decision. We are glad he is looking into providing other amenities, too.”</p>.<p>Another resident, Tulasi Raman, said, “The MLA himself met us and clarified he did not intend to convert the ground into turf. After visiting, he said he would refrain from any further plans.”</p>