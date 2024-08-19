Mobile laboratory to enhance science learning in Bengaluru government school

Bengaluru: As part of efforts to enhance the quality of science education in government schools, the Rotary Bangalore Midtown will donate a mobile science laboratory to a government school in Begur on Wednesday.
The mobile lab is designed by a science education company called Scikraft.
Palani Loganathan, vice president of Rotary Bangalore Midtown, told DH that the science lab will be launched by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa.
He said the initiative was in line with a vision to make government schools on par with the best private schools in Bengaluru and enable them with top-quality infrastructure to impart science education.
The focus is on providing students in government schools with the necessary resources and ensuring that they have access to modern educational tools, he said.
A Scikraft team will also give instructions to teachers in the school in Begur on using the mobile lab for their classes.
Published 18 August 2024, 21:57 IST