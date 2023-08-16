Monkey encounters rise as Bengaluru pushes its borders

For people who spent their life’s savings to own a high-end apartment on the edge of Bengaluru, the green view they romanticised has turned into a nightmare, thanks to monkeys which have adapted to the concrete jungle that has replaced the forests in the last three decades. Officials said even five years ago, complaints about monkeys were rare and were usually resolved by bursting firecrackers. Now, the “monkey menace” is such a frequent recurrence that officials have opened a file to look into each case.