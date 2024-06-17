Monsoon to be weak in Bengaluru for the next few days  

Bengaluru: Absence of a shear zone will weaken monsoon over Bengaluru and parts of North and South Interior Karnataka for the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The shear zone influences rainfall.
A large number of saplings planted for World Environment Day anticipating rains is drying as a result, even as residents complain that authorities have made no facility to water them.
IMD official CS Patil said the average maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru for the next two to three days will be a degree higher than the past weeks. The maximum temperature will be 31 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 21 degrees Celsius.
“Weakening of the moist south-westerly winds is temporary. Rainfall will increase in the coming week," Patil said.
Light showers in isolated parts of Coastal Karnataka, North and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are very likely until June 20.
The light showers will be accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at many isolated places across the state, including parts of North Interior Karnataka such as Vijayapura, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur; and South Interior Karnataka like Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Hassan, Kolar, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, he said.
The IMD has predicted thundershowers and lightning. "Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the state after June 20," Patil said.
Meanwhile, parts of coastal Karnataka, including Gokarna, received 2 cm of rainfall on Sunday, with 1 cm each in Shiroli and Mangaluru.
Published 16 June 2024, 19:37 IST