More Bengalureans are learning to use sign language

Vishnu Soman, whose organisation hosted the show, says, “There are varying levels of deafness in the deaf community and many deaf persons are curious about music. Interpreters help to communicate the rhythm and emotions of a song or an instrumental piece, through signing and body movements, in real-time.” He says performance interpretation for the deaf community is on the rise. This year, British rock band Coldplay’s Singapore concert went viral because it featured sign language interpreters. In 2020, deaf ISL interpreter Hardeep Singh signed the lyrics to Indian rapper Spitfire’s verses from ‘Vartalap’. In 2016, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix performed ‘Concert for the Deaf’, a show featuring walls covered in speaker cones and vibrating floors.