Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

More roads in Bengaluru to come under pay-and-park regime

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has floated a tender to engage private operators to collect parking fees on 23 roads for three years.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 22:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us