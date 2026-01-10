<p>Bengaluru: After bringing 23 CBD roads under the pay-and-park scheme, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is planning to expand the system to more roads citywide.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has floated a tender to engage private operators to collect parking fees on 23 roads for three years.</p>.<p>Commercial Street, Cambridge Road, Wood Street, Castle Street, Magrath Road, Church Street, Museum Road, Crescent Road, Brigade Road and Sampige Road are among the 23 roads set for the pay-and-park scheme.</p>.‘They treated us like dogs’: Thanisandra residents spend night in cold as bulldozers raze hopes.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said other corporations might follow soon. "Bids for the tenders floated by the Central City Corporation open tomorrow. Based on the response, other corporations will identify and float tenders," he said.</p>.<p>The system will streamline roadside parking and generate revenue for city corporations.</p>.<p>The GBA also plans to mark parking slots virtually. "If we mark slots virtually, citizens can reserve parking online through a web or mobile application. This will make it easier for the public as well," Rao said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Only 5,000 applications for khata conversion in two months</span></p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received only about 5,000 applications for conversion from 'B' khata to 'A' khata.</p>.<p>The state government approved conversion of plots in Bengaluru, giving property owners 100 days to apply from November 1.</p>.<p>Nearly two months on, the GBA has received only 5,000 applications, though the city has nearly 7.5 lakh 'B' khata properties.</p>.<p>Citizens have said the high conversion fee makes the scheme unaffordable. The GBA charges 5% of the property's guidance value for conversion.</p>.<p>"We are only following government rules for collecting fees. The guidance value reflects the worth of the property, so we have to depend on it," Rao said. He was hopeful more people will apply in the coming weeks.</p>