MoS flags off 55th train for Mumbai metro from Bengaluru's BEML plant

Bengaluru: Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday flagged off a new driverless metro trainset for Mumbai from here.
The Bengaluru-headquartered BEML Ltd is supplying 96 trains in the six-coach configuration for the Mumbai and Delhi metro networks.
The flagged-off train was the 55th for Mumbai metro's lines 2 and 7. It can carry 2,306 passengers with seating for 298 passengers.
A news release from BEML stated that it secured the order for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning and training of 96 trainsets for Rs 4,319 crore.
While the initial order from the Mumbai metro was for 378 coaches, BEML received two more orders from the Delhi metro for 126 and 72 coaches. As a result, the order for 576 coaches (96 trainsets), valued at Rs 4,319 crore, is the single largest metro rolling stock order received by any metro manufacturer to date in India, BEML said.
BEML added that it was also the first Indian rolling stock manufacturer to design, develop, manufacture and supply driverless trains.
BEML has also won Namma Metro's largest rolling stock contract for Rs 3,177 crore. It will supply 222 coaches for the Blue Line (Silk Board-KR Pura-Airport) and 96 coaches for the Pink Line (Kalena Agarahara-Nagavara).
The prototype train is expected to arrive in June next year. BEML will then supply 2-3 trains per month.
The Pink Line is to open in 2025 and the Blue Line in 2026.
Published 16 July 2024, 00:02 IST