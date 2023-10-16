Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Bengaluru; pillion rider injured

Bengaluru: A motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider seriously injured in a head-on collision with a car on Singasandra service road in the southern part of the city on Saturday.
Raj (32) reportedly died on the spot, while Ravishankar, 29, who rode pillion, is being treated at a private hospital in Electronics City.
Police noted that the deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh, while the injured is from from Bihar. Both worked as painters in the city.
Around 5.50 pm on Saturday, a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near a petrol bunk on the service road and sped away. Police have registered a hit-and-run case against the car driver, who has been identified, but is yet to be traced.
Sunday's incident
On Sunday morning, another biker was killed and his pillion rider injured in an accident in the Peenya traffic police station limits.
Around 11 am, Stephen (21) was reportedly speeding on his bike on his way towards the city when he crashed into a Canter parked opposite a factory on Tumakuru Road. He was declared dead on arrival, while the pillion rider is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Stephen was a resident of Makali and worked in a healthcare company in the city.