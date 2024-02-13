MP Tejasvi Surya disappointed with slow metro work on Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya expressed his disappointment on Monday over the slow progress of the metro project between RV Road and Bommasandra (Yellow Line).
During his meeting with top officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Surya urged the officials to make the project roadmap public.
“Regarding the delays in the Yellow Line, I have conveyed the public’s frustration over the unclear path to the line’s early operationalization. Every organization strives to achieve its targets within a dedicated timeframe. However, BMRCL has not been able to fulfill its promises, resulting in widespread dissatisfaction among the public,” Surya stated in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).
After meeting with BMRCL’s Managing Director, Maheshwar Rao, the Bengaluru MP highlighted the public’s need to know when the Yellow Line will be operational.
“The MD has assured that BMRCL will develop a roadmap chart and publish it. This roadmap will allow us to track the progress and hold the concerned officers accountable in case of further delays.”
BMRCL plans to conduct test runs very soon, as the coaches manufactured in China are en route to Bengaluru.
In addition to the Yellow Line, Surya also discussed the progress of metro phase-3, which is at an advanced stage of approval from the Government of India.
In his letter to Dy CM DK Shivakumar, Surya has also sought funds for the skywalk project proposed between Banashankari Metro Station and the bus terminal.
“The current road junction design is unsafe for commuters with confusing traffic islands and dead-end pedestrian crossings. The junction, however, serves as a critical mobility hub accommodating both the Metro and bus stations. A skywalk connecting the two stations is a long-pending demand of more than 50,000 citizens of my constituency commuting through Banashankari almost on a daily basis,” he said in his letter, which was also shared on X (formely Twitter).