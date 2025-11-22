<p>Bengaluru: An accident claimed the life of a 27-year-old student pursuing his Master’s degree in Germany, who had returned to his hometown of Nelamangala last week for a friend’s wedding.</p>.<p>He succumbed to grievous injuries on Friday, four days after his motorcycle crashed into a streetlight pole.</p>.<p>The accident occurred at 11.10 pm on Monday, shortly after Tejas Gowda left his friend’s wedding reception.</p>.<p>Nelamangala traffic police said that he was allegedly speeding when he lost control of the bike. The vehicle struck the streetlight pole on the road divider near the KEB office in Nelamangala.</p>.Bengaluru: Drunken man plunges into Silk Board Canal, flees after dramatic rescue.<p>The impact caused serious injuries to his head and chest. Police suspect he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the <br />collision.</p>.<p>The critically injured Tejas was taken to a private hospital, but he died on Friday.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Nelamangala Traffic Police Station.</p>