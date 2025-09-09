<p>Bengaluru: In a relief to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thogudeepa</a>, a Bengaluru court has dismissed the authorities' requisition to transfer the murder-accused film star to the Ballari prison. </p><p>Darshan is currently in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara in the Renukaswamy murder case. </p><p>On Tuesday, the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge rejected the prison chief superintendent's August 16 application to transfer him to Ballari. </p><p>Renukaswamy, who was working in a medical shop in Chitradurga, was found dead in the Kamakshipalya police station limits in northwestern Bengaluru on June 9, 2024. </p>.Darshan's wife assures fans of actor's return, says she will manage his social media.<p>Darshan, his female friend Pavithra Gowda and others were arrested on June 11, 2024. Police have filed the charge sheet against 17 accused persons for offences under IPC sections 120B, 364, 384, 355, 302, 201, 143, 147, 148, 149 and 34. The accused were granted bail by the High Court of Karnataka in December 2024. </p><p>However, the Supreme Court cancelled Darshan's bail, and Darshan was re-arrested on August 14 and remanded in judicial custody. </p><p>On August 16, the Bengaluru prison authorities filed an application seeking Darshan’s transfer to the Ballari prison citing security and administrative reasons. Meanwhile, Darshan and other accused filed applications seeking direction to the prison authorities for minimum facilities, including clothing and bedding. </p>.Darshan, Pavithra Gowda among 5 sent to Bengaluru jail after Supreme Court cancels bail order.<p>Darshan filed objections to the application filed by the prison authorities, stating that the jail authorities are seeking his transfer without valid reasons and in the absence of legal provisions. He submitted that the transfer to Ballari prison would adversely affect his right to defend himself and would isolate him from society, his friends and relatives. </p><p>Darshan further contended that since he is still an undertrial prisoner, seeking his transfer would amount to punitive action. He called the prison authorities' apprehensions "all imaginary", pointing out that he is already in the quarantine centre of the prison. </p><p>In his application seeking facilities, the 'Challenging Star' had stated that he was not being provided with a blanket to cope with the cold weather. He stated that he had undergone a surgery to his right wrist and has been suffering from pain due to cold weather. </p><p>The prison authorities had not been responding to his request to receive a 'wrist brace' from his family. He requested the court to provide him clothing and bedding as provided under the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, the application said. </p>.'All are equal before law': Actor-politician Ramya reacts to Supreme Court order cancelling Darshan's bail.<p><strong>'Not even allowed to walk'</strong></p><p>Darshan attended the hearing on Tuesday via video conference and informed the court that the jail authorities are not even allowing him to walk within the jail premises. At one stage, he even requested the court to give him poison. The court reprimanded him for the remarks and said his grievances would be addressed in the order on his application seeking facilities. </p><p>The court further allowed the application filed by Darshan and others and directed the prison authorities to provide basic minimum amenities, as prescribed under the rules but "not more than that", the court specified. </p><p>"Further, jail authorities are directed to treat Accused No 2 (Darshan), 6, 7, 11 and 12 with minimum dignity as provided under the Constitution and also allow them to walk inside the jail premises in accordance with law. Office is directed to issue intimation of this order to the Director General of Prison and the chief superintendent of Central Jail, Bengaluru,” the court said.</p>