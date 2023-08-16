Music festival to remember veena maestro

A six-day music festival to mark the 103rd birth anniversary of veena exponent Venkatesha Doreswamy Iyengar has kicked off in the city. It opened on August 15 with five performances.
Veena artiste Vani Yadunandan and vocalist Anjali Sriram will perform on August 16. Veena artiste Nirmala Rajashekar, flute player N Rajkamal and vocalist Hemmige S Prashanth will lead one concert each until August 19. Vocalist S Shankar and flautist G Ravikiran will deliver the closing performances on August 20.
They will perform the compositions of Tyagaraja, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri, who are considered the trinity of Carnatic music, says D Balakrishna, son of Doreswamy Iyengar. Veena Doreswamy Iyengar Memorial Trust is organising the festival in association with the department of Kannada and Culture.
Balakrishna, a noted veena player, says it is a happy coincidence that the memorial event kicked off on India’s Independence Day. “We were looking for auditoriums for August 11, my father’s birthday. But we got a booking for August 15,” he says.
August 16-19 (6 pm), and August 20 (10 am), at Bhoomika Hall, MEWS Ladies Club, Malleswaram. Entry free.