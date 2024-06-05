Musicals, satire coming up at Ranga Shankara in June

Benda Kaalu on Toast
Written by Girish Karnad, this Kannada play is based on the myth of how Bengaluru got its name. It is a tale of ordinary people and their struggles. The lives of high-society women, temperamental domestic workers, and corporate employees intertwine in this one. June 6 and 7, 7.30 pm.
Kaamaroopigal
This musical has been adapted from the Panchavati segment of the Hindu epic, ‘Ramayana’. The Kannada play explores the dualities of good and evil, love and hate, and ancient and modern. June 14, 7.30 pm.
NeeNaaNaaDre NaaNeeNeNaa
S Surendranath has adapted William Shakespeare’s ‘Comedy of Errors’. The story of the Kannada drama is set in Malleswaram. It is about lost twins who face a series of misunderstandings. June 18, 7.30 pm.
Sakal Jaani He Naath
The Hindi musical is based on the mythological tale of Krishna and Sudama. It is a satire on the hypocrisy of modern life. June 19, 7.30 pm.
Kaaka Dosha
Translated into Kannada from English, the play depicts patriarchy and toxic masculinity prevalent in Indian society. It is a family drama about a mother and her son. June 29, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.
Old Man and the Sea
This non-verbal puppet play is adapted from Ernest Hemingway’s ‘Old Man and the Sea’. Meant for children, the story revolves around a fisherman and a fish. June 23, 7.30 pm.
Apne Ghar Jaisa
It is a critique of how bigotry shapes one’s outlook. In this Hindi play, adapted from ‘Oldenberg’ in English, an old woman awaits the arrival of a new tenant. She is overcome with irrational fears because she knows nothing about this stranger. June 30, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.
At J P Nagar. Visit rangashankara.org for the full schedule.