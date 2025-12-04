<p>New Delhi: Chikkaballapur BJP Lok Sabha member K Sudhakar on Thursday urged the Centre to address the grievances of anganwadi and mid-day meal workers in Karnataka, who are protesting for fair wages, social security and recognition of their essential contribution.</p><p>Raising the issue in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, the MP said these workers - the majority of whom were women from economically vulnerable backgrounds - play a vital role in delivering nutrition to children, serving mid-day meals in schools, and supporting pregnant and lactating mothers.</p>.Centre agrees to fulfill most demands of anganwadi, Akshara Dasoha and ASHA workers: Kumaraswamy.<p>“It's deeply ironical that those who fight malnutrition are themselves underpaid and face financial insecurity,” he said, urging the House to recognise the seriousness of their grievances.</p>.<p>He demanded immediate revision of honorariums, with adjustment linked to inflation, extension of social security benefits, including pension and insurance coverage and formal recognition of their work as essential public service.</p>