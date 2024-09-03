Bengaluru: ‘Nambike Nakshe’ rolled out across city

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday extended the 'Nambike Nakshe' scheme to all eight zones after a successful trial run in RR Nagar and Dasarahalli.
The scheme does away with the need to visit BBMP offices multiple times as the process of obtaining building plan approval goes online completely. The scheme applies for the construction of independent houses on plots less than 50x80 square feet.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the scheme would work based on "trust".
"The building plan must be either vetted by an empanelled engineer or an architect. The BBMP engineers will visit the site only to check deviations during the construction stage. The scheme will eventually be extended to the BDA limits, too,” he said.
On average, the BBMP clears about 10,000 building plan approvals every year.
Under the new system, property owners must upload site documents and building plans on the BBMP website (https://bpas.bbmpgov.in/).
On Monday, the website was not in a working condition because of a "server issue". Documents such as plot ownership, revenue records, guidance value of the plot, details of approach road width to the site, present site conditions, etc, are required.
The BBMP’s software automatically shares these documents with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) to check buffers to be kept if the property is next to stormwater drains (primary, secondary and tertiary), lakes, heritage buildings, and railway boundary, etc. The building plans are also scrutinised in the software for compliance with zonal regulations and building bye-laws.
In the second part, the software shares the automated fee payment challan to the applicant to pay the prescribed fee.
Applicants are given a maximum of 45 days to pay the fees to the BBMP through an online payment gateway. As soon as the fee is paid, the provisional building licence and plan in PDF format will be shared, officials said.
A copy of the same is forwarded to the Ward Assistant Revenue Officer and Assistant Engineers/Town Planners, who are required to verify the documents and submit the report to the zonal assistant director, town planning, within a week’s time. Within 15 days, the BBMP plans to issue a final building licence with a digital signature.
In case the zonal assistant director does not approve the provisionally approved plan within 15 days, the licence and plan will be treated as deemed approved by the software and a final licence and plan will be issued, officials said.
Published 03 September 2024, 00:58 IST