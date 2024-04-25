Namma Metro extension to Tumakuru: Eight firms bid for feasibility study   

Bengaluru: Eight consultancy firms have evinced interest to prepare the feasibility study report for the 52-km metro rail corridor extension from Madavara to Tumakuru.
Should it be feasible, the project will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Some of the bidders taking part in the tender are state-backed RITES Limited, Systra MVA Consulting, Aarvee Associates, a consulting firm told DH.
BMRCL officials also confirmed the participation of the eight bidders, adding that a successful consultant will be chosen after technical and financial evaluations.
The development follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget announcement that the metro will be extended to Tumakuru. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has floated tenders for the feasibility study, though the move is likely to attract criticism since metro commute is meant to be intra-city and not inter-city.
Home Minister G Parameshwara has been leading the call to extend the metro to his hometown much before examining the feasibility study report or scrutinising alternatives like extending the suburban rail network from Chikkabanavara.
"Once the feasibility study is out, various stakeholders will get clarity on whether or not to go ahead with the project,” a BMRCL official said, adding that the study itself does not guarantee extending the metro to Tumakuru.
In February, the BMRCL had also invited tenders for studying the feasibility of a metro project on a network of 118 kms. These stretches include: Challaghatta and Bidadi, Silk Institute and Harohalli, Bommasandra and Attibele, Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Kadugodi via Jigani, Anekal, Sarjapura, Varthur. Names of bidders are not known yet.
DPR ready for Sarjapura Road-Hebbal line
The BMRCL has nearly completed preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Sarjapura Road-Hebbal metro line, spanning 36 metro stations.
Officials said the DPR will be submitted to the state government after the election code of conduct ends.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:37 IST)