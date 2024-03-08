Namma Metro springs surprise, starts trial run on Yellow Line

Bengaluru: Namma Metro sprang a surprise on Thursday evening as it started trial runs on the long-awaited Yellow Line in southern Bengaluru, deploying the Chinese-made, driverless train.

The trial run was supposed to start at the weekend.

The six-coach prototype train departed from the Hebbagodi metro depot's Inspection Bay Line-1 at 6.55 pm and chugged into the Bommasandra station — 1.3 km away — at 7.14 pm. The train started slow — at 10 kmph — and reached a maximum speed of 25 kmph, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

After a brief stopover, the train set out on its journey towards Bommanahalli — 12.5 km away — at 8.05 pm. It stopped at all stations en route: Biocon Hebbagodi, Huskur Road, Infosys Konappana Agrahara, Electronics City, Beratena Agrahara, Hosa Road, Singasandra, Kudlu Gate and Hongasandra.

The train then commenced its journey back to Bommasandra and reached its destination at 9.11 pm, the BMRCL said.

Testing engineers from Chinese train manufacturer CRRC Nanjing Puzhen and officials from the BMRCL's rolling stock, signalling and track maintenance departments were onboard the train.

The team carried out tests related to signalling and monitored the track condition.