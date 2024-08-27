Namma Metro's average daily ridership hits fresh high of 7.62 lakh

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has scaled a new peak in average daily ridership, according to data released on Monday.
On average, 7,62,360 travelled by metro trains per day in July, bringing in total revenue of Rs 61,07,45,500, or Rs 1.97 crore per day.
The previous highest average daily ridership was 7,45,659, recorded in June. Before that, the highest average daily ridership was recorded in May (7,18,170), February (7.05 lakh) and January (7.01 lakh).
In July, a total of 2,36,33,166 passengers took the metro. The highest ridership (8,11,652) was recorded on July 10. The maximum revenue generated last month was Rs 2,58,36,136, recorded on July 1.
Average daily ridership will likely create new records in August.
Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership of 9,17,365 on August 14, followed by 8.26 lakh logged on August 7.
Metro ridership has been on the rise since the entire Purple Line opened in October 2023. The increased ridership has led to severe crowding, especially during peak hours.
Ridership is expected to rise by another 30,000 as the BMRCL prepares to open the 3.14-km Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara in northwestern Bengaluru by the end of September. With that, Bengaluru's metro network will expand to 76.95 km.
The BMRCL has optimised schedules and undertaken crowd management measures to address the problem of overcrowding, its Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao told DH earlier.
Despite demand, the BMRCL cannot add more trains this year.
China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, along with its Indian partner Titagarh Rail System Ltd, will begin supplying 21 trains for the Purple and Green lines only in 2025.
Published 26 August 2024, 22:47 IST