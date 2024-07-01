Narayana Health launches health insurance covering Rs 1 cr in surgeries for Rs 10,000 per year

“We are going to see how this pans out, before taking it across India. Aditi is the basic, entry level plan, the first of the three plans we will introduce soon. Aditi's premium is set at Rs 10,000 a year and will cover a family of four where the eldest is 45 years old,” said Viren Prasad Shetty, vice-chairman of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd.