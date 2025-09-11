Bengaluru: National conference on AI at Vijaya College on September 11, 12.

<p>Bengaluru: Vijaya College, RV Road, in association with the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST) and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), is organising a two-day national conference on 'Artificial Intelligence: A Multidisciplinary Approach in Research' on September 11 and 12. </p>.<p>The event will take place in a hybrid mode. </p>.<p>The inaugural session will be attended by KS Rangappa, NASI professor and former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore; G Viswanthappa, Professor, NCERT, Delhi; TA Balakrishna and TS Sridhar, Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively, of BHSHES; and KMF Director J Jaikumar among others, according to a press release. </p>