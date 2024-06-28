Nature trail explores the nooks and corners of Lal Bagh

On Sunday, he will be hosting a walk exploring the botany of alcohol. This walk will focus on how various cultures around the world use certain fruits to produce alcohol. “We look at the trees in the context of the region they originated from. Take the sausage tree for example, we know it as a tree that damages our cars by falling on them, but there are four tribes in and around Mount Kenya that use this fruit to brew alcohol. To them it’s an important ritualistic fruit,” he elaborates.