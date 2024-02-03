Bengaluru: NCC R-Day contingent returns after impressive performance

In the month-long competitions that were hosted in conjunction with the Republic Day celebrations, the NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa emerged the overall runners-up. The cadets in the contingent also received individual medals across categories — first position in the Inter-Directorate Sports Shooting Championship, the All India Thal Sainik Camp, and the All India Vayusainik Camp. The directorate finished fifth in the All India Nausainik Camp.