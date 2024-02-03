Bengaluru: NCC R-Day contingent returns after impressive performance

Bengaluru: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent of NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, which included 119 cadets, returned to Bengaluru on Thursday after participating in the Republic Day Parade 2024 held in New Delhi.
In the month-long competitions that were hosted in conjunction with the Republic Day celebrations, the NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa emerged the overall runners-up. The cadets in the contingent also received individual medals across categories — first position in the Inter-Directorate Sports Shooting Championship, the All India Thal Sainik Camp, and the All India Vayusainik Camp. The directorate finished fifth in the All India Nausainik Camp.
On behalf of the Karnataka and Goa Directorate, 7 Karnataka Battalion NCC, a 'welcome home' ceremony was hosted for the contingent at the KSR Railway Station. The cadets were greeted by their parents and officers and staff of the directorates.