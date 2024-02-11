Nearly 600 cases registered against errant drivers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Traffic Police’s south division registered a total of 593 cases against various vehicle users on Friday and Saturday for committing a host of traffic violations.
As part of their ongoing special drives against erring vehicle users, traffic police across 13 stations in the south division checked a total of 543 auto-rickshaws on Friday and registered 231 cases against the drivers. Of these, 72 cases were against drivers who refused to go for hire while 58 drivers were booked for demanding a higher fare. Over a hundred cases were registered for other violations.
At the same time, they checked 720 vehicles for footpath riding and driving on a “no entry” road, registering 23 and 182 cases respectively, with 81 cases registered for other types of violations.
Seventy-six cases were registered against water tanker drivers across stations on Saturday, enabling the traffic police to collect a total of Rs 38,000 in fines. Many drivers were booked for not wearing uniforms, driving on “no entry” roads, and sporting defective number plates.