'Need innovative ideas to replenish groundwater levels'

Bengaluru: BWSSB Chairman Ramprasath Manohar V on Friday urged young scientists to come up with innovative ideas to improve groundwater levels and solve the water crisis.
Speaking after inaugurating the Bengaluru Eco Summit 2024, Manohar expressed happiness over the participation of students in environmental causes.
“We need to protect the existing water resources to ensure the future generations do not have to struggle. In Bengaluru, owing to over-exploitation of groundwater, the groundwater levels have gone down significantly. Young scientists should come up with innovative ideas to improve the groundwater levels,” Manohar said.
He added that measures were being put in place to ensure Bengaluru becomes water-sufficient by July.
“Preventing misuse of water to focusing on the rejuvenation of groundwater levels, we have put in place several measures to ensure water security in the city,” he said.
(Published 22 March 2024, 21:09 IST)