<p>Bengaluru: The political unrest in Nepal has led to tourists across the city cancelling trips to the neighbouring country. Most travel agencies across the city have seen an almost 100 per cent cancellation in bookings. </p>.<p>September to November is usually considered the ideal time to visit Nepal, due to clear skies and pleasant weather. It is around this time that city dwellers often plan trips to Nepal for spiritual tourism, covering popular sights such as the Muktinath Temple, Pashupatinath Temple, Lumbini, and Janaki Temple. </p>.<p>“October is especially popular, as it offers a perfect window between the heavy monsoons and their extreme winters. Since the crowd that books the spiritual trips is usually older, they prefer going in October and November as it is the safest. The protests are going to have a bad impact on Nepal’s tourism,” said Rajith Bhanumurthi, managing director of the Yeshwantpur-based travel agency. His company had three trips planned across September 11 and 27, and October 8 — all three with about 40 members in each, remain cancelled. </p>.'Thank God we made it back safely': Andhra tourists recall harrowing experience in Nepal.<p>“The situation obviously caused panic among the tourists, so we’re getting constant calls for cancellations and refunds. We don’t know how to cope with this loss, because we have several local Nepali flights booked, and the airlines so far have only cancelled flights to Kathmandu, but not across the rest of the state,” he elaborated. </p>.<p>As per service operators, the spiritual tours are the most popular among tourists in the age group 40-60. The 7-9 day tours usually cost around Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000. </p>.<p>Adigas Yatra in Gandhi Bazaar has also cancelled all their upcoming Nepal packages until October.</p>.<p>“Since this is the peak season, we had two-three trips planned each month. Even though the trips are taking place later in the year, people wanted to cancel. But we’re trying to convince them that postponing would be a better idea,” said Mahesh, the manager. Vijayanagar-based AatmaNirbhar Tours has also cancelled its spiritual tours in October. </p>