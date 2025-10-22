<p>Bengaluru: Bellandur police have arrested four Nepali nationals for robbing food delivery executives of their mobile phones.</p>.<p>Nine mobile phones and three two-wheelers were recovered from them.</p>.<p>The accused — Paras Singh, 25, Mukesh Sai, 19, Bipin Karki, 20, and Sameer Lohar — worked as security guards and housekeeping staff in private firms by day and turned robbers by night. All four are residents of Kudlu Gate.</p>.<p>The arrests followed a complaint from Suresh, a food delivery agent robbed by six men on September 13. Police said the gang targeted delivery workers to make easy money and is linked to similar robberies in Bellandur, Hebbagodi, Parappana Agrahara, Bandepalya, and HSR Layout police limits.</p>