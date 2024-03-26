New book helps conservationists handle ‘maze of governance’

Bengaluru: The latest book by conservationist Praveen Bhargav offers practical solutions for conservation efforts by citizens.
Bhargav’s book Wildlife Law for Conservation, released by Supreme Court Judge Justice Aravind Kumar at Bengaluru’s Karnataka Judicial Academy, addresses key issues such as setting right conservation goals, navigating the governance maze, the right time and means to approach the court, and ways to leverage the RTI Act — all of which are explained with case studies.
Co-founder of the nonprofit ‘Wildlife First’, Bhargav is also a former member of the National Wildlife Board.
"The book is based on nearly 30 years of intense site-based conservation and advocacy efforts of Wildlife First,” Bhargav said. “It also deals with aspects crucial for conservationists, like notification of protected areas, constitution of statutory committees, protection of habitats from the threat of development projects, specific constitutional and legal provisions, and strategies for defending wildlife habitats from various threats,” Bhargav added.
The book also offers ideas to conservationists on how to work with the forest department and government on issues like moving people who live in protected areas to new locations, and how to better protect national parks and sanctuaries.
“We hope this book will break the cycle of despondency, motivating people to believe that conservation is not a losing battle,” Bhargav said.
The book launch was also attended by the Chief Justice of Karnataka Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria and his high court colleague Justice K Somashekar.
