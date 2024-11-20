Home
New concern: Sex crimes by kids

Instances of minors exhibiting inappropriate behaviour are on the rise, say psychologists. They blame it on unrestricted access to the Internet, and exposure to films and music that objectify women.
Rashmi Rajagopal
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 21:31 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 21:31 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeMetrolife

