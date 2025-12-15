<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Monday said he has sought an FIR copy from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> regarding their notice for him to appear before them in the National Herald case. </p><p>"I have sought the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> copy against me from the Delhi Police. After reading it, I will seek time to appear before them," Shivakumar told reporters here. </p><p>"I don't know why the Delhi Police summoned me. "Once I read the FIR, I will know what the case against me was," he said. </p><p>Earlier, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Shivakumar and his brother, former Lok Sabha member D K Suresh, directing them to furnish financial and transactional details by December 19.</p>.National Herald case: Delhi Police issues notice to KPCC general secretary Inayath Ali.<p>The police also sought complete details regarding his personal background and association with the Congress party.</p><p>The National Herald case originated from a complaint filed by former M P Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and companies linked to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL).</p><p>To a question on meeting Congress top brass, Shivakumar said, "During lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday at Congress headquarters here ahead of the Vote Chori rally, I met all leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> and Priyanka Gandhi."</p><p>Shivakumar travelled with Kharge on a special flight from Delhi to Davangere on Monday to attend the funeral of senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away on Sunday. </p>