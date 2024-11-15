New podcast on all things Bengaluru

<p>The Unboxing BLR Foundation, a not-for-profit platform, has launched a podcast primarily focussing on Bengaluru. It’s called ‘From Code to Culture’.</p>.<p>It features an episode every fortnight. Each episode is 30 to 60 minutes long. It was launched early October.</p>.<p>Malini Goyal, co-founder of the foundation, says, “It aims to bring out nuanced conversations about the city on a regular basis. It is similar to the foundation’s aim of helping people understand Bengaluru better.”</p>.<p>The name of the podcast draws inspiration from the city’s reputation as a tech capital and also its cultural landscape.</p>.<p>Experts from various fields, including science, art, socio-politics have been a part of the podcast, such as entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, architect Naresh Narasimhan, film and theatre personality Prakash Belawadi and civic evangelist V Ravichandar.</p>.<p>Upcoming episodes will feature Zerodha CEO and CTO Nithin Kamath and Kailash Nadh, Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, and the foundation’s cofounder and author Prashanth Prakash.</p>.<p>In the future episodes, they plan to invite senior executives who are visiting Bengaluru.</p>.<p><em>Available on YouTube and Spotify.</em></p>