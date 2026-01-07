<p>Bengaluru: A city-based non-profit rescued 14 puppies from the foothills of Nandi Hills on Monday.</p>.<p>They had been abandoned by a nearby educational institution.</p>.<p>The Friend for Animals Trust reached the location, close to Discovery Village Resort, on Monday afternoon after receiving a video of the puppies along the highway.</p>.<p>"When we reached the location, the pups had all scattered, as there was no place to hide nearby. We spent the whole day searching for the puppies, which were less than 25 days old. We found 13, of which one had met with an accident and injured its leg. We are treating him at our shelter," said Vikash A Bafna, founder of the organisation.</p>.<p>The group of activists returned to the location on Tuesday to find the missing puppy, but were unsuccessful. They plan to continue their search on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Bafna said the puppies were abandoned by the staff of BGS Polytechnic.</p>.<p>"When we visited the campus, we found three lactating mothers. We returned all the healthy puppies to their mothers. Luckily, we recognised the watchman as he was visible in the video we received. We have also spoken to the principal, who has assured us that such an act will not be repeated," he said.</p>.<p>Such incidents have become more common since the Supreme Court verdict on stray dogs, added Vikas. "There is a lack of awareness about what the ruling actually means. People continue to interpret the Supreme Court order as they please and, in turn, are acting more brazenly," he said.</p>.<p>In August 2025, the Supreme Court took up a public interest case on the growing stray dog problem — particularly in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) — after rising incidents of dog bites and rabies. The bench directed municipal authorities to capture all stray dogs and house them in designated shelters within a set timeframe. After widespread objections from animal welfare groups and questions about feasibility, the bench revised the directive.</p>