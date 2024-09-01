NIA arrests key accused in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case from Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Friday.
In a statement, the NIA said Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was apprehended while trying to "flee" abroad.
The NIA registered a case against six accused influenced by the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a fundamentalist group that aims to establish the Islamic caliphate and enforce the Constitution written by its founder, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.
"The group also seeks military assistance from forces hostile to India to achieve its goals," the NIA stated.
According to the NIA, the accused was the main initiator of "secret meetings" where youth were "radicalised" with Hizb-ut-Tahrir's ideology.
