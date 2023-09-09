Nimhans launches forum to support kin of suicide victims

Commemorating World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, Nimhans has introduced a forum aimed at providing support to the families of individuals who have died by suicide.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly eight lakh people die by suicide every year, leaving many others profoundly impacted by the loss.
The Suicide Loss Survivors Forum has been established to offer assistance to bereaved families, recognising that the current mental health support system inadequately addresses their specific needs.
Dr Shekhar P Seshadri, former professor at Nimhans, said: "The feelings that arise when losing a loved one to suicide — such as confusion, guilt, stigma, and shame —often go unaddressed and unheard. Postvention, which involves intervention for bereaved survivors, helps these individuals cope with the challenges they face."
Dr Anish V Cherian, associate professor at Nimhans and the organiser of the forum, emphasised, "The voices of suicide survivors are essential for raising awareness, reducing stigma, providing support, and ultimately preventing suicide."
The forum will explore various themes, including navigating the grieving process after a suicide and building emotional resilience. Members will receive information about resources such as therapy, helplines, and support groups that they can access.
Additionally, the forum will serve as a support network, allowing people to connect with others who have experienced similar losses. Participants will also be empowered to advocate for improved postvention support.
Dr Nandini Murali, a suicide loss survivor and the author of the book 'Left Behind: Surviving Suicide Loss,' remarked, "It is high time we had a formal platform to address the needs of suicide loss survivors."
Dr Prabha Chandra, Dean of Behavioral Sciences at Nimhans, emphasised that awareness and preventive measures related to suicide should be made mandatory across institutions, workplaces, and communities.