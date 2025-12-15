<p>Bengaluru: The Kernataka government has dismissed allegations that elections to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be delayed due to the proposed nomination of over 650 members, terming such claims “baseless” and “misleading”.</p>.<p>The Urban Development Department (UDD) said the proposed amendments to the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, neither violate constitutional provisions nor seek to indefinitely appoint nominated members to city corporations.</p>.<p>It clarified that the provision for nominating members applies only to newly added local areas that are yet to undergo ward re-delimitation and elections.</p>.<p>Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, the outer limits of the GBA can be modified by including new local bodies.</p>.<p>Until such areas are re-delimited and elections are held, they would otherwise remain without representation in the city corporation concerned, the department said.</p>.Bengaluru's stray dog numbers triple as GBA hunts for space to meet SC deadline.<p>To address this, the amendment allows the nomination of at least one ordinary resident for every 20,000 population in newly added areas as an additional member. These nominated members will not have voting rights and will serve only until elections are conducted.</p>.<p>The department noted that similar provisions exist under Section 360(D) of the Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, which allows nomination of residents when panchayat areas are merged into urban local bodies. As the delimitation of 369 wards has already been notified, it said there is no scope for nominating members for these wards.</p>.<p>To prevent indefinite nominations, the government has proposed timelines mandating re-delimitation of newly included areas within three months and the conduct of elections within six months of their inclusion.</p>.<p>The government added that it has already notified the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Elections) Rules, 2025, and the Voters Registration Rules, 2025, and that the State Election Commission has begun preparations for ward-wise electoral rolls.</p>.<p>“At a time when all necessary steps are being taken to conduct general elections to the five city corporations, dissemination of incorrect information is not justified,” the department said.</p>