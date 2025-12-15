Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

No delay in civic body polls: Government clarifies amid GBA Act amendment

Under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, the outer limits of the GBA can be modified by including new local bodies.
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 19:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 19:35 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMPGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us