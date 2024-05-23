Home
No progress on Ejipura flyover: BBMP to issue notice to contractor

He issued the instruction after learning that the contractor — BSCPL Infrastructure Limited — had completed only 4 per cent of the work even after being given the contract about six months ago.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 21:02 IST
Bengaluru: Unhappy with the slow progress in completing the remaining work of the Ejipura flyover, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed the BBMP to issue a notice to the construction company or terminate the contract "without showing any mercy". 

He issued the instruction after learning that the contractor — BSCPL Infrastructure Limited — had completed only 4 per cent of the work even after being given the contract about six months ago. 

"As per the tender clause, the contractor was required to complete the project in 15 months. Even though the BBMP has released the necessary funds, only 4 per cent work has been completed. If the contractor is not conscious about the problems faced by the public, I have asked the BBMP to terminate the contract," Siddaramaiah told reporters after inspecting the flyover during the city rounds. 

Published 22 May 2024, 21:02 IST
