Not just dengue: Bengaluru hospitals overwhelmed by high bed demand

Bengaluru: Private hospitals in the city are running close to full capacity due to an influx of patients, both with and without dengue, leading to high demand for beds.
Some hospitals are nearing full capacity, resulting in a long wait for patients if procedures are elective.
Dr Carolin Elizabeth George, head of community health at a private hospital, attributed this surge not only to dengue, but also to other seasonal illnesses typical during the monsoon. "People are falling ill more frequently due to the flu season. We're also seeing a rise in elective surgeries," she noted.
She mentioned that their hospital has been operating at 90% to 95% bed occupancy for several months, reaching 100% on certain days last week, necessitating the turning away of some patients.
Dr Shailesh Shetty, emergency medicine consultant, described the current situation as an "annual affair" from June to September, impacting bed availability across hospitals. "We prioritise admissions based on guidelines from the National Vector Borne Disease Programme," he clarified.
Hospitals are advising doctors to triage patients carefully to ensure appropriate care for all, prioritising emergency cases and suggesting outpatient management for those who can be treated at home.
Regarding dengue management, doctors emphasised screening every fever patient, but cautioned against unnecessary platelet transfusions.
Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, Pulmonology HoD and lung transplant physician, said focusing on hydration and monitoring fluid accumulation is crucial.
Dr Rajashekar YL, Vice-President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), noted an uptick in morbidity among physically fit young adults.
“There is a quick turnover rate in dengue cases, which means people are getting discharged within a few days, so this is still a manageable situation,” he said.
Dr Rajashekar added that they will speak to the health department about expanding bed facilities temporarily if the situation goes out of control.
