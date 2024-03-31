JOIN US
Now, call BWSSB chief every Friday to air your water woes

Last Updated 30 March 2024, 23:42 IST

Bengaluru: City residents can now complain directly to the BWSSB chairman about their water-related problems every Friday. 

Given the ongoing water crisis in the city, the BWSSB has decided to hold a phone-in programme every Friday between 9.30 am and 10.30 am. 

“We have been taking measures to ensure there is no water shortage. However, there might be a problem in a few areas and we want to allow residents to raise the issues directly with the chairman and senior officials,” the BWSSB said in a statement. 

Earlier phone-in programme was held on the first and fifth Saturdays of every month. 

During the phone-in held this Saturday, BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V spoke to consumers and heard them out. He also directed the officials to ensure all the complaints were addressed within 24 hours. A majority of the calls were from Sundarapalya, Uttarahalli, Chikkalsandra and Vidyaranyapura, according to the BWSSB. 

The phone-in programme will go on continuously till the end of summer. Consumers can contact the BWSSB at 080-22945119. 

(Published 30 March 2024, 23:42 IST)
