Nuclear medicine, PET scanning launched at Bengaluru's St John’s Hospital

Nuclear medicine services and PET scanning facility, which will improve cancer diagnosis and treatment options, was launched at the revamped oncology block at St John’s medical college on Saturday, as a part of the institution’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the new block and the integrated laboratory services. PET scan, which was previously not available in the hospital, will be offered at affordable rates. A new 140-bed geriatric centre will also be set up. Dr Arvind Kasthuri, chief of medical services, said the centre will provide short, intermediate and long-term stays for elderly patients.