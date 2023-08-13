Nuclear medicine, PET scanning launched at Bengaluru's St John’s Hospital

Nuclear medicine services and PET scanning facility, which will improve cancer diagnosis and treatment options, was launched at the revamped oncology block at St John’s medical college on Saturday, as a part of the institution’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the new block and the integrated laboratory services. PET scan, which was previously not available in the hospital, will be offered at affordable rates. A new 140-bed geriatric centre will also be set up. Dr Arvind Kasthuri, chief of medical services, said the centre will provide short, intermediate and long-term stays for elderly patients.
Various units of the medical college will conduct outreach programmes in the next few months. This includes the cardiology department’s programme to conduct 25 angioplasties and 100 angiograms free of cost, starting September.
Reddy acknowledged the institute’s contributions as the first private medical college in Karnataka. Energy minister K J George appreciated its efforts during the Covid pandemic.
S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General - Karnataka Circle, reled an India Post special cover with insignia of St John’s to mark the diamond jubilee. The Sr Dr Mary Glowery 2023 award for dedicated service in rural and underprivileged areas was given to Sr Dr Ceilia who has been working in Gonda district for over 25 years.