Nursing student hangs self in north Bengaluru hostel  

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old nursing student was found hanging in her room at the girls' hostel of a college in northern Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.
The Jalahalli police are treating the death of Diya Mondal as a suicide and have initiated an investigation by filing an unnatural death report.
Diya was a third-year nursing student at a private college in Jalahalli, North Bengaluru.
The incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday. Diya was found hanging from the ceiling fan using her dupatta. Her roommate alerted the hostel authorities, who informed the police.
An investigating officer told DH that no death note was found in her room. However, the police have learnt that she had shared some of her family issues with her friends. They believe Diya took the extreme step due to personal problems.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:36 IST