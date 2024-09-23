On World Rose Day, cancer survivors speak of recovery; doctors dispel myths  

Bengaluru: Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre marked World Rose Day on Sunday, spreading awareness about cancer, and standing in solidarity with survivors.
Several cancer survivors shared their experiences of battling the disease, while oncologists discussed life after treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.
Gayatri Deepak, diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and still undergoing chemotherapy, reflected on her journey: "I was in stage four when I was diagnosed. Until then, cancer was something I only saw in the movies — I never thought it would happen to me. Thanks to the unwavering support of my psychiatrists, therapists, doctors and family, I’ve made it this far."
Dr Giri GV, Head of Radiation Oncology at Shankara Cancer Hospital, addressed the emotional challenges survivors face. “Many patients recovering from cancer struggle with anxiety and feelings of rejection from family members. The fear of being diagnosed is often compounded by myths surrounding treatments like radiotherapy,” he said.
Dispelling misconceptions about radiation, Dr Giri added, “There’s a widespread myth that radiotherapy can cause cancer, but it is one of the most effective treatments, especially for bone cancer and others.”
Dr Anand KC, a paediatric oncologist, spoke about helping young patients return to normalcy. "For children diagnosed with cancer, we focus on getting them back to school, helping them socialise with peers, and ensuring their physical growth is in line with their age,” he explained.
The event highlighted the importance of medical support and community solidarity in helping cancer survivors navigate life post treatment.
