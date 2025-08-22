Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

One-day showcase of antique saris in Bengaluru

A total of 23 saris will be showcased at Sabha Blr, Kamaraj Road on August 23.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 21:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us