One-woman act on gender and identity: Jayati Bhatia play in Bengaluru

<p>Mumbai-based theatre company QTP Entertainment is bringing the critically acclaimed one-woman performance <em>Khatijabai of Karmali Terrace</em> to Bengaluru. An adaptation of Stella Kon’s <em>Emily of Emerald Hill</em>, it is directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, and features Jayati Bhatia.</p>.<p><em>Khatijabai of Karmali Terrace</em> was first performed in 2004 at Prithvi Theatre Festival, Mumbai. It tells the story of a woman’s struggle for agency in a patriarchal, male-dominated society. </p>.<p>Quasar says he was able to understand his grandmother better through the play. “I never knew her, but by basing the character of Khatija on her, I got an opportunity to understand the India she inhabited and the social and gender politics she had to negotiate. That gave me a much greater appreciation of my grandmother,” he says. </p>.<p>Did the play go through any changes? He says, “We keep tweaking the work based on how our understanding of things changes.”</p>.<p>Quasar finds the different responses of the audience interesting. He <br>recalls a moment from the play when Khatija is ridiculed for mispronouncing the name of a town in the UK, and says, “Recent audiences seem to be more responsive to her awkwardness at that moment.” </p>.<p>Jayati Bhatia is best known for her performances in TV serials and webseries. Her theatre performances include <em>The Vagina Monologues</em>, <em>Going Solo Part 1</em> and <em>Mahatma Vs Gandhi</em>. She was praised for her work in 2024 OTT series <em>Heeramandi</em>.</p>.<p><em>Khatijabai of Karmali Terrace</em>, September 26, 7.30 pm and September 27, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets online.</p>