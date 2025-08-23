<p>Bengaluru: A 30-year-old online gaming addict suffering from short-term memory loss has been arrested for stealing gadgets from PG facilities and hotels in Bengaluru, the police said.</p>.<p>The accused, Nagaraj from Devanahalli, was arrested by the Thalaghattapura police, who recovered 14 mobile phones and four laptops worth Rs 6 lakh.</p>.<p>The police said Nagaraj booked rooms in PGs and hotels for three to four days, observed fellow guests, and broke into their rooms at night to steal electronic devices.</p>.<p>"He is an online gaming addict with short-term memory loss. His motive was to make quick money to fuel his betting habit,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>The case began on July 16 after a PG resident reported the theft of his iPhone and laptop.</p>.Man arrested for 7 two-wheeler thefts in Bengaluru.<p>Investigations traced Nagaraj, who had been arrested earlier by the Tamil Nadu police in a similar theft case and was jailed at Puzhal prison in Thiruvallur district.</p>.<p>On August 14, the Bengaluru police secured his custody for six days of interrogation.</p>.<p>The police said that Nagaraj sold the stolen devices to his friends and had committed thefts in Cubbon Park, Nandini Layout, Vyalikaval, Konanakunte, Seshadripuram, Yelahanka, Govindapur and Devanahalli. His arrest helped detect eight phone and three laptop theft cases.</p>.<p>Following his leads, the police seized the stolen property between August 16 and 18. While 14 phones and four laptops have been recovered, efforts are on to trace the owners of six phones and one laptop.</p>