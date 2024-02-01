Online petition against flyover above Bannerghatta park gains momentum  

Bengaluru: An online petition against building a flyover inside the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) has garnered more than 5,000 signatures.
The petition was launched days after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) sent a proposal to the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), seeking clearance for the six-lane highway, which also requires clearing of 1,288 trees.
Part of the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR), the road will be elevated inside the 3.85-km core area of the park as well as over 1 km on each side.
The NHAI has asked to divert 27 acres 18 guntas of forest land. Officials put the total length of the elevated stretch at 8 km, including the park’s eco-sensitive area.
The petition urged the FAC to advise NHAI to explore alternative routes and solutions to avoid construction inside the core forest area.
"Bannerghatta National Park is home to a large number of wild animals, including elephants, leopards and tigers, and a variety of flora. The proposed flyover, while aiming to address traffic concerns, could pose a threat to the delicate ecosystem and disrupt the natural habitat of the wildlife residing in the park," the petition on Jhatkaa.org stated.