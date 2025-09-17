Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Forest Minister orders probe into 'King Cobra research'

The Centre has come under spotlight for running commercial activities in the eco-sensitive zone of Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsAgumbeForest MinisterKing Cobra

Follow us on :

Follow Us