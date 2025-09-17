Karnataka Forest Minister orders probe into 'King Cobra research'

<p>Bengaluru: Days after DH reported about commercial activities run in the name of King Cobra research in Agumbe forests though the permission for research had expired long ago, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a probe into the matter.</p>.<p>On September 13, DH had written about Kalinga Centre for Research on Ecology conducting workshops on King Cobra bionomics several years after the permission for research expired in 2017.</p>.<p>The Centre has come under spotlight for running commercial activities in the eco-sensitive zone of Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.</p>.Forest dept rescues pythons, cobras from snake rescuer’s house.<p>The permission given to Agumbe Rainforest Research Station had expired in 2024.</p>.<p>In a note to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre also referred to the viral videos showing youths ‘torturing’ pythons on a street in Shivamogga.</p>.<p>“Reports state that commercial activities are taking place in the name of King Cobra research though permission for research work has expired. Several complaints have been received in this office. Book FIR and take necessary action against such violators,” the he said, also referring to those who store snakes and their eggs.</p>